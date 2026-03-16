Kazakhstan's constitutional reforms highlighted in New Delhi

At the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat briefed the Indian side on the key directions of the political and institutional reforms currently underway in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was given to the constitutional changes in the context of the nationwide referendum held on 15 March 2026. It was noted that these reforms represent an important step in further modernizing Kazakhstan’s political system and developing a more effective and balanced model of governance.

It was emphasized that implementing these reforms will help consolidate political stability, broaden opportunities for civic participation in public governance, and support Kazakhstan’s sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development. At the same time, the reforms further strengthen Kazakhstan’s international reputation as a reliable and predictable partner and create additional opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation with India, particularly in the trade, investment, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Sibi George highly appreciated the political modernization initiatives undertaken by the leadership of Kazakhstan, expressing confidence that the positive outcomes of these reforms would further promote dialogue and cooperation across a wide range of areas.

Both sides also discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-India cooperation, noting the positive dynamics in political, trade-economic, cultural, and educational fields. In the context of preparations for the upcoming political consultations, both sides emphasized the importance of enriching the bilateral agenda with practical and forward-looking initiatives.

Ambassador Yeskarayev also congratulated his Indian counterpart on the occasion of Nauryz, highlighting that within the broader concept of Nauryznama, the celebration symbolizes renewal, harmony, and friendship among nations, serving as a meaningful platform for strengthening intercultural dialogue.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain regular contact and continue advancing joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan-India trade approached the $1 billion mark.