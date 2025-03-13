Kazakhstan’s Bublik storms into Round of 16 at Arizona Tennis Classic

The match consisted of three sets, with Bublik taking the first one, then Vukic equalizing in the second, and Bublik ultimately clinching the win in the final set. The final score was 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Bublik will next face Rinky Hijikata from Australia in the Round of 16.

As reported earlier, world No. 7 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan was upset in the Round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, USA.