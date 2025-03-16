Kazakhstan’s Bublik cruises into ATP Arizona Tennis Classic final

Kazakhstan’s Bublik defeated world No. 36 Nuno Borges of Portugal with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

During the match, which lasted just over an hour, Bublik served 16 aces, made four double faults, and successfully converted three out of 6 break points.

Bublik will next face Brazilian João Fonseca in the final bout.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov has suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals of the Crete Challenger 2 in Hersonissos, Greece.