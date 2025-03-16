Kazakhstan’s Bublik cruises into ATP Arizona Tennis Classic final
11:15, 16 March 2025
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan propelled to the final of the ATP Arizona Tennis Classic in Phoenix, USA, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Kazakhstan’s Bublik defeated world No. 36 Nuno Borges of Portugal with a score of 6-3, 6-4.
During the match, which lasted just over an hour, Bublik served 16 aces, made four double faults, and successfully converted three out of 6 break points.
Bublik will next face Brazilian João Fonseca in the final bout.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov has suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals of the Crete Challenger 2 in Hersonissos, Greece.