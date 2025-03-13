Kazakhstan’s boxer Kyzaibay secures early win at Women's Boxing World Championship

In her opening bout, Kyzaibay faced Nicole Durikova of Slovakia.

The Kazakh boxer faced no significant challenges and smoothly advanced to the quarterfinals, with the referee stopping the fight in the third round.

On top of that, another Kazakh boxer Nadezhda Ryabets (75 kg) also advanced to the quarterfinals as her opponent Aminata Koroma from Sierra Leone withdrew from the tournament.

As reported earlier, five Kazakhstanis have stormed into the Women's Boxing World Championship quarterfinals in Serbia.