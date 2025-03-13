Kazakhstan’s boxer Kyzaibay secures early win at Women's Boxing World Championship
12:41, 13 March 2025
Olympic bronze medalist Nazym Kyzaibay (48 kg) propelled to the Women's Boxing World Championship quarterfinals in Niš, Serbia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In her opening bout, Kyzaibay faced Nicole Durikova of Slovakia.
The Kazakh boxer faced no significant challenges and smoothly advanced to the quarterfinals, with the referee stopping the fight in the third round.
On top of that, another Kazakh boxer Nadezhda Ryabets (75 kg) also advanced to the quarterfinals as her opponent Aminata Koroma from Sierra Leone withdrew from the tournament.
As reported earlier, five Kazakhstanis have stormed into the Women's Boxing World Championship quarterfinals in Serbia.