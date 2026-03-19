Kazakhstan's Bibossynov shares thoughts ahead of WBA Asia title fight

Kazakh boxer Saken Bibossynov will step into the ring against Indonesia’s Surya Dharma in a WBA Asia super flyweight title bout in Bishkek on April 17, 2026.

Both fighters have limited professional experience, with Bibossynov making his debut on July 20, 2025, with a first-round knockout of Filipino boxer Christian Legane, before securing a decision victory over Adilet Kachkynbekov in Kyrgyzstan in his second bout.

Indonesia’s Dharma has had four professional bouts and remains undefeated.

The upcoming bout offers both fighters a chance to win their first professional title. Bibossynov said he is preparing thoroughly, describing his Indonesian opponent as a very serious contender.

"This is a very important fight — my first title bout. I would like to thank the promoters for this opportunity. I have been preparing for this for a long time and want to be fully ready to secure a win and make the fans happy. Surya Dharma is a very strong opponent, and I have watched videos of his fights. We will prepare carefully for him, and I want to deliver an impressive victory," Bibossynov said in a video message to fans.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national team has secured three gold medals at the international Futures Cup boxing tournament for athletes under 19 in Bangkok, Thailand.