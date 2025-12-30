Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva to vie for world blitz chess title in Qatar

In another semifinal match, Ukrainian Anna Muzychuk outplayed Dutch Eline Roebers with a final score of 2.5-1.5.

Earlier, it was reported the total prize fund of the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2025 exceeds 1 million euros, with 700,000 euros allocated to the open competitions and 300,000 euros to the women's events, split evenly between the rapid and blitz championships.

Previously, Qazinform reported Bibisara Assaubayeva (2505) took third place at the prestigious FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss in Samarkand, becoming the first Kazakh player to reach the podium in the history of this tournament.