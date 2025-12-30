EN
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva to vie for world blitz chess title in Qatar

    22:00, 30 December 2025

    Kazakhstani chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva defeated China’s Zhu Jiner 3-0 in the women’s semifinal of the FIDE World Blitz Championship in Doha, Qatar, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from the Sport Schrödinger Telegram channel.

    Photo credit: Tourism and Sport Ministry

    In another semifinal match, Ukrainian Anna Muzychuk outplayed Dutch Eline Roebers with a final score of 2.5-1.5.

    Earlier, it was reported the total prize fund of the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2025 exceeds 1 million euros, with 700,000 euros allocated to the open competitions and 300,000 euros to the women's events, split evenly between the rapid and blitz championships.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Bibisara Assaubayeva (2505) took third place at the prestigious FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss in Samarkand, becoming the first Kazakh player to reach the podium in the history of this tournament. 

    Chess Events Sport Qatar
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
