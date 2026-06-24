Kazakhstan’s banking sector assets grow 15%

The combined assets of Kazakhstan’s banks grew by 15% to 70.8 trillion tenge. Assessments conducted under supervisory procedures, including the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), Asset Quality Reviews (AQR) and stress tests, showed that banks maintained capital adequacy ratios of 16.1%–17.7%, well above the minimum regulatory requirements.

Following supervisory assessments, banks were assigned individual capital surcharges and buffers. Efforts to address distressed assets also continued, with 227.6 billion tenge worth of stressed assets sold through digital platforms and 822.8 billion tenge in non-performing assets returned to economic circulation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the World Bank had invited Kazakhstan to join its Digital Compact global strategy.