Kazakhstan's Bagdat Sabaz wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships in Astana
20:36, 27 October 2026
Kazakhstan's Greco-Roman wrestler Bagdat Sabaz has claimed a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships underway in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the bronze medal bout in the men's 67 kg weight category, Sabaz faced Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov, a bronze medalist at the Paris Olympics.
Sabaz defeated his Azerbaijani opponent 8-5 to secure the bronze medal.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina is just one victory away from securing the yearend world No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career.