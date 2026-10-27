Kazakhstan's Bagdat Sabaz wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships in Astana

In the bronze medal bout in the men's 67 kg weight category, Sabaz faced Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov, a bronze medalist at the Paris Olympics.

Sabaz defeated his Azerbaijani opponent 8-5 to secure the bronze medal.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina is just one victory away from securing the yearend world No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career.