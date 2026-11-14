Kazakhstan's Assaubayeva rises to world No. 4 in women's live chess rankings

According to a ChessBase report published on November 13, Assaubayeva gained 11.4 rating points after the first four games of the tournament's group stage.

The Kazakh player drew twice against American grandmaster Wesley So before splitting two games with India's Arjun Erigaisi, winning one and losing the other.

ChessBase particularly highlighted Assaubayeva's victory with the black pieces in the King's Indian Defence.

Her fourth-place position reflects the live rankings after the second day of group-stage play. It is not the tournament's final result or an official monthly FIDE ranking.

The Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot 2026 tournament is taking place from November 10 to 20. Twenty-four chess players are participating in the event, which features a total prize fund of 650,000 US dollars.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s young chess prodigy won the third title of the world championship in Spain.