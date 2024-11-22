Kazakhstan’s Aral Sea revival efforts discussed in Baku
As part of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) held in Baku, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFSA) held a side-event on “Central Asia on the path to improving the efficiency of transboundary water resource management in the Aral Sea basin, with the consideration of climate impact,” Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The event was co-organized on November 21 by the Green Central Asia Regional Program of the German Society for International Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit - GIZ) and the International Water Assessment Centre (IWAS).
The goal of the event was to enhance and expand the partnership between the IFSA founding countries and the international development partners.
Addressing the participants, Alim Bayel, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, briefed about President Tokayev’s participation in the COP29 and the negotiations held.
Speaking on the measures taken by Kazakhstan to save the Aral Sea, Alim Bayel stressed that the country achieved a huge progress in reviving the North Aral Sea, whose water volume had significantly increased in recent years.
Alim Bayel also reminded that Kazakhstan assumed chairmanship in the IFSA this year.
The participants discussed climate risks for the Central Asia’s water sector and implementation of joint measures. The sides also shared assessments of adaptation to the climate change in the Aral Sea Basin and mitigation of the negative impact of climate on water resources.
The panel sessions discussed the ways of improving cooperation and coordination of the actions of the region’s countries and international partners on implementation of the projects and programs in the Aral Sea Basin.