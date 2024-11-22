Kazakhstan’s Aral Sea revival efforts discussed in Baku

The event was co-organized on November 21 by the Green Central Asia Regional Program of the German Society for International Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit - GIZ) and the International Water Assessment Centre (IWAS).

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The goal of the event was to enhance and expand the partnership between the IFSA founding countries and the international development partners.

Addressing the participants, Alim Bayel, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, briefed about President Tokayev’s participation in the COP29 and the negotiations held.

Speaking on the measures taken by Kazakhstan to save the Aral Sea, Alim Bayel stressed that the country achieved a huge progress in reviving the North Aral Sea, whose water volume had significantly increased in recent years.

Alim Bayel also reminded that Kazakhstan assumed chairmanship in the IFSA this year.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The participants discussed climate risks for the Central Asia’s water sector and implementation of joint measures. The sides also shared assessments of adaptation to the climate change in the Aral Sea Basin and mitigation of the negative impact of climate on water resources.

The panel sessions discussed the ways of improving cooperation and coordination of the actions of the region’s countries and international partners on implementation of the projects and programs in the Aral Sea Basin.