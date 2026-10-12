Kazakhstan’s Anvar Akylbekov wins historic bronze at World Skate Games 2026

Akylbekov claimed bronze in the freestyle inline slides discipline at the World Skate Games 2026, securing a place among the world's top three competitors.

Photo credit: Anvar Akylbekov's personal archive

The World Skate Games 2026 are being held in Asunción, Paraguay, from October 2 till 18. Bringing together more than 8,000 participants from 91 countries, the event serves as an official world championship for roller sports and skateboarding.

Athletes are competing across 14 disciplines, including inline speed skating, artistic roller skating, skateboarding, inline freestyle, downhill skating, inline hockey, rink hockey, and skate cross.

Photo credit: Anvar Akylbekov's personal archive

The World Skate Games provide athletes with an opportunity to compete for official world championship titles, represent their national teams, and showcase the results of years of training and international competition.

Akylbekov's historic bronze medal marks a major milestone for Kazakhstan's roller sports, highlighting the country's growing potential on the international stage and drawing attention to a new generation of promising athletes.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev bagged silver at the WTT China Youth Smash held in Beijing.