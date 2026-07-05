Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina sails into Wimbledon 3rd round

In the second-round match they defeated Ukraine’s Angelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska 2–6, 6–4, 6–0.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 47 minutes.

For a spot in the quarter-finals, Danilina and Krunić will face the winners of Ingrid Neel (Estonia) / Giuliana Olmos (Mexico) vs Ulrikke Eikeri (Norway) / Quinn Gleason (USA).