Kazakhstan’s Ankicheva advances to Asian Wrestling Championships semifinals
15:39, 27 March 2025
Kazakhstan's female wrestler Svetlana Ankicheva stormed into the semifinals of the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Ankicheva beat Yi Hui Lin of Taipei in the 50kg quarterfinal.
It is worth noting that Zulfiya Yakhyarova (55kg), Guldana Bekesh (59kg), Irina Kazyulina (68kg), and Elmira Syzdykova (76kg) lost their quarterfinal bouts.
The athletes will await the results of the semifinals. If their opponents win, the Kazakh wrestlers will have a chance to fight for third place in the repechage round.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Satayev has clinched silver at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman.