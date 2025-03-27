Kazakhstan’s Ankicheva advances to Asian Wrestling Championships semifinals

Ankicheva beat Yi Hui Lin of Taipei in the 50kg quarterfinal.

It is worth noting that Zulfiya Yakhyarova (55kg), Guldana Bekesh (59kg), Irina Kazyulina (68kg), and Elmira Syzdykova (76kg) lost their quarterfinal bouts.

The athletes will await the results of the semifinals. If their opponents win, the Kazakh wrestlers will have a chance to fight for third place in the repechage round.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Satayev has clinched silver at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman.