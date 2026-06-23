Kazakhstan’s Almaty region launches vegetable processing plant

It is located in the village of Teskensu, Yenbekshikazakh district.

Photo credit: Almaty region akimat

9.5 billion tenge was invested in the project with a production capacity of 70,000 tons annually.

13,000 tons of juice concentrates, purées, and pastes will be produced during the first stage and be exported to Turkiye.

Photo credit: Almaty region akimat

The second stage will produce pectin from apple waste, a technology rare in neighboring countries but developed in China, Germany, and the U.S.

It is projected to annually manufacture 1,000 tons of pectin and 3,000 tons of apple fiber, to be exported to South Korea and Japan.

The strategic partner of the project is Turkish Göknur Gıda.

Subsidiaries of Baiterek Holding, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, and the Damu Fund backed the project.

Over 100 permanent jobs have already been created, with more to follow.

The plant provides a stable market for local farmers and builds an export supply chain and supports Kazakhstan’s policy of reducing dependence on raw material exports and developing the processing industry.

By 2028, the goal is to establish Kazakhstan’s first full-cycle agro-industrial cluster, integrating raw material production, digital technologies, training, research, and export.

It plans to involve up to 10,000 farmers and around 500,000 agricultural workers.

To note, Kazakhstan to build major cheese plant.