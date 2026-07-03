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    Kazakhstan's Alan Kurmangaliyev reaches quarterfinals at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships

    12:50, 3 July 2026

    Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships after securing a hard-fought victory in the boys' under-19 singles event in Bangkok, Thailand, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan's Alan Kurmangaliyev reaches quarterfinals at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Kurmangaliyev defeated Cheng Min-Hsiu of Chinese Taipei 4-3 in the Round of 16 match.

    In the quarterfinals, the Kazakhstani athlete will face Li Hechen of China.

    Sport Table Tennis National Olympic Committee
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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