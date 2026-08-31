Kazakhstan’s Air Defense Forces test AI-powered control systems

The exercises were led by Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander-in-Chief of the Air Defense Forces Major General Kairat Sadykov.

The drills focused on assessing the readiness of military command bodies and units to respond to large-scale aerial attacks. Personnel practiced coordinated operations involving aviation, air defense and electronic warfare units, as well as rapid maneuvering and repositioning after completing firing missions.

Particular emphasis was placed on countering various types of unmanned aerial vehicles and operating within a layered air defense system. The units also practiced air defense ambush tactics, including covert deployment and engagement of targets using external targeting data.

The practical phase involved the deployment of the S-75 surface-to-air missile system as part of the layered air defense network, as well as the integration of radar and electronic warfare systems into a unified information and reconnaissance environment.

Another new element was the use of the S-300PS surface-to-air missile system against a ground target. During the launch, the missile successfully struck the designated target, allowing the military to assess the system’s capabilities for engaging ground targets.

The personnel also tested automated command-and-control systems incorporating artificial intelligence to support decision-making. The experience gained will be used to further improve the training and operational employment of the Air Defense Forces.

“We assessed the units’ ability to operate in a coordinated manner in a rapidly changing air environment and practiced interaction between aviation, air defense and electronic warfare units. All assigned tasks were completed in full,” Air Defense Troops Commander Colonel Adil Subebayev said.

Following the exercises, the readiness of the units to carry out missions under various air conditions was assessed. The practical experience gained during Ashyk Aspan 2026 will be taken into account in further improving the troop training system.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had appointed new commanders of the Airborne Assault Forces and Astana Regional Command.