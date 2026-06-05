Kazakhstan’s Air Astana to resume flights to Dubai

According to the airline's press service, due to the closure of Iranian airspace, flights will be rerouted via Pakistan to ensure safe and reliable air travel. The flight schedule will be expanded gradually.

Almaty - Dubai - Almaty

June 15-21: Two flights per week (Saturday, Sunday)

June 22-28: Four flights per week (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

June 29-July 5: Six flights per week (daily, except Tuesday)

July 6-12: Seven flights per week (daily)

Astana - Dubai - Astana

July 10-19: Three flights per week (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

July 20-26: Four flights per week (Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

July 27-August 2: Five flights per week (every day except Monday) (Sundays and Wednesdays)

August 3-9: Seven flights per week (daily)

Passengers whose tickets were previously rebooked for flights departing until July 31 have been given the opportunity to change their departure date free of charge to an earlier one: from June 20 for flights from Almaty to Dubai, and from July 10 for flights from Astana to Dubai.”

Air Astana continues to monitor the situation in the Middle East. If necessary, the flight schedule may be adjusted, and passengers will be promptly notified of any changes.