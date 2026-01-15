Kazakhstan’s Air Astana to operate flights bypassing Iran’s airspace

Flights to Sharm El-Sheikh, Dubai, Doha, and Medina will now be operated via alternative routes, bypassing Iran.

The airline emphasized it is closely monitoring the situation and advised passengers to check the status of their flights, as departure and arrival times may change.

Contact for more details: Booking and Information Center at +7 (727-24) 4-44-77, +7 (702-70) 2-44-77

For delays and cancellations: +7 (727-24) 4-44-78

WhatsApp: +7 (702-70) 2-00-74

Earlier, Iran announced a closure of its airspace to all civil flights.