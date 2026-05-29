Kazakhstan’s agricultural output surpasses 9.7 trillion tenge

Agriculture accounts for the bulk up to 9.7 trillion tenge. Forestry and logging output reached 27.3 billion tenge, while fishing and fish farming output hit 37.1 billion tenge, the highest growth rate at 24.1%.

Crop production constitutes 60.7% of total, or 5.89 trillion tenge. Grain and legumes output amounted over 2.1 trillion tenge.

Vegetables, melons, and potatoes also showed strong results.

One of the most dynamically developing directions is oilseed production. Last year, oilseed output made 1.02 trillion tenge, that is 50.4% more against the previous year.

Dairy cattle breeding takes the lead with output reaching 1.23 trillion tenge. Beef cattle, poultry, horse breeding, and sheep farming also greatly contributed to the country's livestock raising.

The highest output in agriculture, forestry and fisheries was recorded in Turkistan region, up to 1.21 trillion tenge.

Akmola region with 1.17 trillion tenge and North Kazakhstan with over 1.1 trillion tenge also ranked among the top three.

Together, these three regions account for more than one-third of Kazakhstan’s total agricultural output.

Earlier reports noted, Kazakhstan and China set to launch joint grain trading platform.