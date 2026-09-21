Kazakhstan’s Adilov wins historic bronze in MMA’s Asian Games debut

The bronze medal marks a historic achievement for Kazakhstani sport, as mixed martial arts has been included in the Summer Asian Games program for the first time.

With his result, Adilov became one of the first Kazakhstani athletes to win an Asian Games medal in MMA.

The 20th Summer Asian Games are being held in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Ignatova advanced to the women’s 200m individual medley final at the Asian Games.