Kazakhstanis take the lead in international arrivals in Azerbaijan from Central Asia

According to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, the number of Kazakhstani tourists visiting Azerbaijan in October reached 8,134, 42% up since the beginning of the year.

Travelers from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan also rank among the top three with 3,727 and 3,163. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are placed fourth and fifth with 790 and 689 tourists respectively.

Over 16,500 tourists from Central Asa visited Azerbaijan last month, it said in a statement.

For the past 10 months, some 150,000 tourists from Central Asia arrived in Azerbaijan which is 38% compared to the same period of 2023. The number of international arrivals jumped by 28% against the same period of 2023 to hit 2.2 million.

545,730 people from Central Asia visited Azerbaijan in 2017-2023 at large. In particular, 225,124 tourists from Kazakhstan, 145,216 from Uzbekistan, 21,296 from Kyrgyzstan, 18, 153 from Tajikistan travelled to Azerbaijan.

It is noteworthy, Almaty region leads Kazakhstan’s tourism sector with a record of 1.6mln tourists.