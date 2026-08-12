Kazakhstanis spent 127B tenge on beauty services in 2025

Hairdressing services accounted for the largest share - 67.5 billion tenge, up 5.3% from the previous year.

Beauty services, including manicures and pedicures, amounted to 7.5 billion tenge, while another 52.3 billion tenge was generated by other beauty salon services, including services related to unprocessed human hair.

Growth in the beauty industry was recorded not only in cities but also in rural areas. In 2025, the volume of hairdressing services in rural areas increased by 4.2% compared to 2024, reaching 34.3 billion tenge.

Meanwhile, other beauty salon services in rural areas amounted to 1.9 billion tenge, and cosmetology services reached 814.9 million tenge.