Kazakhstani skiers win 2 medals at Azerbaijan Open

On the final day, the slalom races took place, with Kazakhstan’s national team delivering an impressive performance. Xeniya Berezhnaya claimed the gold medal, finishing first among 25 competitors from various countries, while Dalel Tolkunova secured silver, just behind her teammate. The bronze medal was won by Uzbekistan’s Kseniya Grigoryeva.

The Azerbaijan Open, the country’s first international alpine skiing tournament, brought together athletes from several nations and included multiple alpine disciplines. The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation in cooperation with the Shahdag Tourism Center, in accordance with the FIS calendar.

The tournament featured 25 female athletes from 12 countries. Kazakhstan’s team consisted of three competitors, with the third member, Mariya Grigorieva, finishing in the middle of the standings.

The tournament organizers praised the high level of competition and adherence to FIS international standards. The event provided athletes with the opportunity to improve their skills, gain competitive experience, and prepare for future international competitions.

It is worth noting that in 2025, Xeniya Berezhnaya was part of Kazakhstan’s team at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, where she placed 10th in the slalom, achieving one of the team’s best results.