Kazakhstani ski jumper claims bronze in Romania

The sport event was held on September 19 and 20.

Danil Vassilyev of Kazakhstan won bronze and rose to second place in the series standings.

Following the event, Vassilyev is second in the Summer Grand Prix standings on 201 points. Japan's Naoki Nakamura leads with 428 points.

On the first day of competition in Romania, Danil Vassilyev finished 10th and the next day made a historic breakthrough by winning bronze. His result was 233.5 points.

His fellow athlete, Ilya Mizernykh, also showed strong form. In the first event, he finished fifth, narrowly missing the podium. It was his first top-10 finish at a Summer Grand Prix stage.

Less experienced members of the national team also gained valuable competition experience in Europe. Svyatoslav Nazarenko and Nurshat Tursunzhanov continue competing at FIS international events.

For Kazakhstan's ski jumping school, this summer season's results are among the best in recent years. Vassilyev reached a Grand Prix podium for the first time and sits second in the series standings after six events.

The team now prepares for the final stage of the Summer Grand Prix, set for October 24–25 in Klingenthal, Germany, after which the winter season begins.

Earlier, Kazakhstan bagged Wushu Sanda bronze at the Asian Games 2026.