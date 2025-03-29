Kazakhstani scientists develop advanced material for flexible energy storage

The newly developed material is intended for use in high-performance applications, sensors, and flexible energy storage systems.

Professor Nurxat Nuraje, the project's lead researcher, highlights that "Micro-energy storage solutions are critical for the future of wearable electronics. Our polymers outperform traditional materials and c and provide a scalable, cost-effective solution for miniaturized energy storage applications that could be produced right here in Kazakhstan.”

The material is particularly well-suited for use in smart devices, including biosensors and smart bracelets, as it retains its conductive properties even when bent or twisted.

"Unlike existing methods for synthesizing porous polymers, our approach does not require additional techniques, crosslinking agents, or dielectrics. This significantly simplifies the process and reduces production costs. Our developments are already being used in flexible energy storage, gas sensors, and hydrogen generation systems, proving the effectiveness of this method. The scalability of the synthesis also makes industrial application possible," researcher Guldana Zhigerbayeva explained.

At present, the research team is investigating additional applications of their synthesis method, such as renewable energy technologies, water purification, and hydrogen production.