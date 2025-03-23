Kazakhstani nationals urged to avoid crowded places in Istanbul

“In connection with the current situation, we urge you to refrain from visiting crowded places, avoid participation in demonstrations and rallies, to observe enhanced security measures, to be vigilant and cautious, to monitor the news and adhere to the recommendations of the authorities, as well as be in contact with the diplomatic mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Türkiye,” a statement from the Consulate General reads.

The Consulate General draws attention to undesirability of disseminating information on demonstrations (rallies) and personal assessments, opinions on the ongoing events via social media.

Hotline phone numbers of Kazakhstan's foreign missions in Türkiye are available on the Kazakh Consulate General’s website.

The detention of Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu on March 19 sparked protests and the currency crash. Despite the bans, demonstrations took place in major cities on Friday evening.