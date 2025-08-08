Kazakhstani nationals evacuated from Gaza Strip

According to the press service, Kazakh citizens were safely transported through border checkpoints and brought to Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, from where they departed for the homeland.

This operation was made possible through constructive cooperation with the Jordanian authorities, and stands as a clear confirmation that the protection of the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens abroad remains one of the key priorities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, reads the statement.

The Ministry added: "The embassies of Kazakhstan in Amman and Tel Aviv continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and remain in constant contact with Kazakh citizens located in the Gaza Strip and the territory of Palestine".

Earlier, it was reported Israel's Security Cabinet approves a plan to take over Gaza City.