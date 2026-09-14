Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers claim eight-medal haul at international tournament in Armenia

On the opening day of competition, Askhab Khadjiyev claimed the gold medal in the 86kg weight category after defeating 2025 world champion Zahid Valencia of the United States in a closely contested final. Khadjiyev prevailed 12-11.

Kazakhstan also secured a bronze medal in the 86kg category, with Rustem Myrzagaliyev finishing third.

In the 65kg division, Ossimzhan Dastanbek took silver, while Adil Ospanov earned bronze. In the 74kg category, Darkhan Yessengali also finished third to add another medal to Kazakhstan’s tally.

The second day brought three more medals for the Kazakh team.

Meirambek Kartbay won silver in the 61kg category, while Yernur Nurgazy and Dias Sagdatov claimed bronze medals in the 70kg and 79kg divisions, respectively.

Earlier, Qazinform reported XDS Astana’s Malucelli won stage 2 of Tour of Taihu Lake, took overall lead.