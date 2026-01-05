EN
    Kazakhstani fencers pocket 2 medals at Fencing World Cup stage in UAE

    16:17, 5 January 2026

    The junior stage of the FIE Junior & Cadet Foil World Cup wrapped up in Fujairah, the UAE, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The Kazakhstan team made a strong showing at the major international event, winning two medals.

    In the women’s competition, Sofiya Aktaeva claimed the silver medal.

    In the men’s event, Timofey Semyonov claimed bronze for Kazakhstan in foil.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aibar Kaiym has claimed victory at the Cadet World Cup stage in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

