Kazakhstani fencers pocket 2 medals at Fencing World Cup stage in UAE

The Kazakhstan team made a strong showing at the major international event, winning two medals.

In the women’s competition, Sofiya Aktaeva claimed the silver medal.

In the men’s event, Timofey Semyonov claimed bronze for Kazakhstan in foil.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aibar Kaiym has claimed victory at the Cadet World Cup stage in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.