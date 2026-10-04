Kazakhstani documentary Man from Kulaly Island earns special recognition at Eurasia.DOC festival

The film was among the works representing Kazakhstan in the main competition program of the festival’s anniversary edition, held in Minsk. Its selection highlights the growing international recognition of Kazakhstani documentary filmmaking.

The documentary tells the story of a meteorologist living far from civilization on Kulaly Island in the Caspian Sea. Through his everyday life, the filmmakers gradually reveal the protagonist’s inner world, including his conscious decision to live in isolation and the life challenges that have shaped his character, according to a statement from the Eurasia.DOC festival.

The film was produced by a team from Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex, including director Almas Satkenov, screenwriter Elmira Ishmukhamedova, producer Adilbek Kulaman, cinematographers Sayat Tastanov and Kanat Yensebayev, and editor Ruslan Aitmambetov.

The international Eurasia.DOC festival brings together documentary filmmakers from CIS countries and showcases films exploring contemporary social, historical and human-interest topics.

The inclusion of Man from Kulaly Island in the festival’s competition program underscores the growing interest in Kazakhstani documentary films on the international festival circuit.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani flmmaker won the Best Character award at the International AI Film Festival.