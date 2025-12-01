Kazakhstani couple charged in Australia over A$1.17M casino scam

According to police, on 27 November casino staff in the Barangaroo area detected a 36-year-old woman wearing a miniature hidden camera concealed in her T-shirt. Following rapid operational action, the woman and her 44-year-old husband were arrested.

During a search, officers seized magnetised probes, batteries, a mobile phone fitted with a covert recording attachment, a mirror device, and concealed earpieces allegedly used to receive instructions on when to place bets.

Investigators established that the couple - Dilnoza Israilova and Alisherykhoja Israilov - arrived in Sydney from Kazakhstan in October and applied for casino membership on the same day. Over the following weeks, they made several visits to the establishment, winning a total of A$1,179,412.50, which triggered security concerns.

A subsequent search of their apartment on Kent Street uncovered additional gambling equipment, jewelry, and €2,000 in cash.

Both individuals were charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception. Bail was refused, and court proceedings are ongoing.

Detective Superintendent Peter Fox stressed that close cooperation between police and casino security is essential for detecting violations and maintaining gaming integrity.

