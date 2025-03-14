Kazakhstani Adil Galiakhmetov reaches Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating semifinal

Finishing 2nd in the quarterfinal bout, Kazakhstan’s Adil Galiakhmetov propelled straight to the Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating semifinal.

Ranked third in his heat, Gleb Ivchenko will move to the consolation round. If he performs well, Ivchenko could still earn a spot in the semifinals.

It was earlier reported that the Kazakh speed skaters have finished 4th in the Women's Team Sprint at the ISU World Championships in Norway.