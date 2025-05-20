Kazakhstan-Xinjiang trade hit $22bn in 2024

Speaking to the event’s participants, Chairman of the People's Government of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) Erkin Tuniyaz said: “China is ready to actively engage in expanding the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and the railway route China-Europe as well as enhancing the region’s air network”.

Tuniyaz reiterated China’s commitment to cooperation seeking upgrade of border checkpoints between China and Kazakhstan as well as creation of an international tourist route in the subregion in the Altay mountains.

The speaker noted that in 2024, the number of domestic tourists to Xinjiang exceeded 300 million people, a 14% on-year growth. The region generated around 50 billion US dollars in tourism revenue (+21%) last year.

On the sidelines of the event, investment, transport and logistics and tourist prospects of East Kazakhstan, Abay and Zhetysu regions were showcased.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The international conference’s participants signed the Initiatives on subregional cooperation in the Greater Altai as well as the memorandum of intent to establish sister city relationships.

The event features panel sessions discussing cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, transborder tourism and education.

According to China’s statistics, XUAR accounts for 50% of the Chinese total trade with Kazakhstan. Last year, Kazakhstan-Xinjiang trade turnover stood at over 22 billion US dollars, as both sides remain committed to continued bilateral partnerships in trade, infrastructure, energy, agriculture and tourist sectors.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Delegations from Russian and Mongolian regions are also attending the international conference on subregional cooperation the Greater Altai.

Earlier it was reportedt hat Kazakhstan had seen a 82% growth in road freight transportation from China.