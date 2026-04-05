Kazakhstan-Xinjiang bilateral trade hits $18.9 billion

The talks highlighted XUAR’s pivotal role in Kazakhstan–China relations, serving as the main land bridge between the two countries. By the end of 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and XUAR reached 18.9 billion US dollars, the press service of the Kazakh ministry said.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan

The Chinese side presented an overview of XUAR’s socio-economic development, noting sustainable growth, expanding foreign ties, and active infrastructure modernization.

It was noted that XUAR continues to strengthen its role as a key center for cross-border cooperation and a transit hub for interaction with Kazakhstan.

Special attention was paid to the development of transport and logistics infrastructure. The parties discussed measures to increase the capacity of border checkpoints, modernize railway routes, and synchronize infrastructure projects. In particular, the sides highlighted the importance of the expansion of the Dostyk-Moyynty section, construction of the Ayagoz-Tacheng railway crossing, and development of the Khorgos and Alashankou border hubs.

The sides also discussed the issues of modernizing the Khorgos International Center for Cross-Border Cooperation to expand trade and investment opportunities. Priority areas identified included logistics, energy, tourism, and cross-border trade.

Kazakhstan will participate as guest of honor at the China-Eurasia EXPO from June 25 to 29, a major platform for promoting exports and strengthening Eurasian business ties. Delegations from Kazakhstan’s border regions will also join the Second International Conference of the Greater Altai.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan

Minister Shakkaliyev underscored XUAR’s strategic importance.

“Xinjiang is a key link in the system of cross-border and transit interaction. The main flow of goods passes through the region, making it Kazakhstan's most important partner in the development of trade, logistics, and industrial cooperation,” said he.

He invited the Chinese side to Kazakhstan to attend the Forum of Interregional Cooperation and the Friendly Dialogue of Border Regions later this year.

The meeting also stressed the need to diversify trade, increase high value-added exports, expand agricultural supplies, and launch joint production facilities. Both sides confirmed readiness to deepen cooperation through joint infrastructure, investment, and industrial projects.

Shakkaliyev emphasized that partnership with XUAR is central to Kazakhstan’s strategy of building sustainable trade routes and strengthening its role as a transit and logistics hub between China, Central Asia, and Europe.