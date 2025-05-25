EN
    Kazakhstan Wrestling Cup kicks off in Astana

    14:20, 25 May 2025

    Kazakhstan Wrestling Cup is to be held between May 24-30 in Astana bringing together over 1,000 sportsmen from all over the country, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Wrestling CUP
    Photo credit: UWW

    Noteworthy, the leading wrestlers of the national team are also set to compete in the event.

    As earlier reported, the Kazakh men’s wrestling team won one gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships held in Jordan on March 25-30. Nurkozha Kaipanov grabbed gold in the men’s 74 kg weight category, beating Kyrgyzstan’s Orozbek Toktomambet.

    Wretsling
    Photo credit: olympic.kz

    The freestyle wrestlers will compete in the following eight categories: 57 kg, 61 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 74 kg, 79 kg, 86 kg, 92 kg, 97kg, and 125 kg; Greco-Roman in 55 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 67 kg, 72kg, 77kg, 82 kg, 87 kg, 97kg, and 130kg.

    Women will compete in 50 kg, 53 kg, 55 kg, 57 kg, 59 kg, 62 kg, 65 kg, 68 kg, 72 kg, and 76 kg.

    The Kazakhstan Cup is taking place at the Qazaqstan sports complex.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
