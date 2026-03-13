“Kazakhstan works to build deep political trust” - Thai expert on reforms and referendum

In his interview with Qazinform’s correspondent in the region, the expert highlighted that the transformation reflects Kazakhstan’s broader effort to modernize governance while strengthening institutional transparency and responsiveness to society.

According to him, the reforms demonstrate a clear commitment to modernizing state institutions, improving transparency and enhancing the government’s ability to respond more effectively to public demands.

“Kazakhstan seeks a carefully calibrated balance between preserving political stability and gradually expanding institutional openness, which is a serious challenge for many post-Soviet states striving for sustainable development,” he said.

The Thai researcher emphasized that the ongoing transformation goes beyond purely technical legal adjustments. Instead, it reflects a broader attempt to rethink the relationship between the state and society through stronger institutional accountability and the creation of structured channels for civic participation.

“By strengthening the role of institutions and improving mechanisms through which citizens can influence state policy, Kazakhstan is working to build deep political trust. Over time, this trust becomes one of the strongest foundations of state stability,” he added.

Another important feature of the reform process, he noted, is its gradual and constitutional character. Rather than pursuing abrupt political shifts, Kazakhstan has chosen a path of consistent transformation grounded in constitutional procedures and legal mechanisms. In many political systems, such an approach helps preserve institutional continuity while enabling meaningful change. It also reduces the risks associated with sudden transitions and supports the sustainable development of public administration.

“In the broader trajectory of reforms, the upcoming referendum carries particular significance. It is not merely a legal tool to approve institutional amendments, but also a democratic process that allows citizens to directly participate in determining the country’s political course. If conducted transparently and inclusively, referendums can strengthen the legitimacy of reforms and bring public expectations closer to institutional transformations,” Yama emphasized.

From an international perspective, the expert noted, reforms of this scale inevitably influence how a country is perceived globally. The modernization of institutions, improvements in governance practices and a demonstrated commitment to political transformation send positive signals to international partners, investors and diplomatic circles. According to him, this reflects Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen the resilience and credibility of its political system.

“These processes confirm Kazakhstan’s status as a key stabilizing actor in Central Asia. The region’s importance in Eurasian geopolitics continues to grow, particularly in areas such as economic connectivity, transport corridors and regional cooperation. In this context, a politically stable and institutionally confident Kazakhstan can make a significant contribution to regional stability and development,” he noted.

Yama also believes that for countries beyond the region, including Thailand, Kazakhstan’s reform process opens new opportunities for deeper cooperation. Strong and reliable institutions provide a solid foundation for expanding partnerships in trade, education, tourism, science and cultural exchange. As Central Asia becomes increasingly integrated with other parts of Asia, cooperation between Southeast Asia and Central Asia may play a more constructive role.

In this regard, the expert stressed that Kazakhstan’s reforms should not be viewed solely as a domestic political process. They also represent an important step toward strengthening the country’s international partnerships and its role in broader Eurasian cooperation. A stable and forward-looking Kazakhstan, he said, contributes not only to the well-being of its citizens but also to regional and global dialogue.

“The reform process taking place today reflects Kazakhstan’s ambition to continue developing its political institutions in a way that supports stability, accountability and international engagement. If implemented consistently and inclusively, these reforms can strengthen public trust, enhance Kazakhstan’s global standing and create new opportunities for interregional cooperation,” the expert concluded.

