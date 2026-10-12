Kazakhstan women’s ice hockey team to compete at Asian Championship in Japan

The tournament will feature Kazakhstan, Japan, China, and South Korea competing in a round-robin format, with each team playing three matches.

Kazakhstan will begin its campaign against host nation Japan on October 15, followed by a match against China on October 17, before concluding the tournament against South Korea on October 18.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had concluded the World Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, with one silver medal, won by Sherzod Davlatov.