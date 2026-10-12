Kazakhstan women’s ice hockey team to compete at Asian Championship in Japan
20:55, 12 October 2026
Kazakhstan’s women’s national ice hockey team is set to compete against three other national teams at the Asian Championship, taking place in Sapporo, Japan, on October 15–18, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The tournament will feature Kazakhstan, Japan, China, and South Korea competing in a round-robin format, with each team playing three matches.
Kazakhstan will begin its campaign against host nation Japan on October 15, followed by a match against China on October 17, before concluding the tournament against South Korea on October 18.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had concluded the World Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, with one silver medal, won by Sherzod Davlatov.