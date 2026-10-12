EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kazakhstan women’s ice hockey team to compete at Asian Championship in Japan

    20:55, 12 October 2026

    Kazakhstan’s women’s national ice hockey team is set to compete against three other national teams at the Asian Championship, taking place in Sapporo, Japan, on October 15–18, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan women’s ice hockey team to compete at Asian Championship in Japan
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The tournament will feature Kazakhstan, Japan, China, and South Korea competing in a round-robin format, with each team playing three matches.

    Kazakhstan will begin its campaign against host nation Japan on October 15, followed by a match against China on October 17, before concluding the tournament against South Korea on October 18.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had concluded the World Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, with one silver medal, won by Sherzod Davlatov.

    Hockey Sport Upcoming Events Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All