Kazakhstan wins two races in Division B at ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Japan

Medals were awarded in the 500m and 1500m events. Team Kazakhstan took part only in Division B races.

Kristina Silaeva was the first to complete the distance in the 500m Women Division B event. Inessa Shumekova finished 15th, while Margarita Galieva and Daria Vazhenina completed the race 18th and 20th, respectively.

Yevgeniy Koshkin finished the race in the 4th place in the 500m Men Division B event. Altaj Zhardembekuly finished 11th, while Nikita Vazhenin secured the 20th spot.

Nadezhda Morozova was the best in the 1500m Women Division B race, clocking the distance in 1:57.40. Kristina Shumekova finished 15th and Mariya Degen was 22nd to complete the race.

Kazakh speed skaters Nuraly Akzhol and Roman Binazarov finished 29th and 31st in the 1500m Men Division B event, respectively.

Participating athletes can grab medals only in the Division A events.