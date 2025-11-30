EN
    Kazakhstan wins historic medal at Para-Karate World Championships

    07:13, 30 November 2025

    Kazakhstan’s national team achieved a historic milestone at the Para-Karate World Championships (WKF) in Cairo, Egypt, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan wins historic medal at Para-Karate World Championships
    Photo credit: Karate Federation

    Lyazzat Zhussupova pocketed bronze in the K10 category (athletes with partial or complete vision loss).

    This marks the first-ever medal for Kazakhstan’s para-karate athletes at a World Championship since the country began participating in 2017.

    Three athletes, including Nazgul Izmagambetova (K30 – athletes with musculoskeletal impairments), Didar Mukhamedzhanov (K30 – athletes with musculoskeletal impairments) and Lyazzat Zhussupova (K10 – visually impaired athletes) represented Kazakhstan.

    At the 4th Asian Para-Karate Championships in Tashkent earlier this year, Kazakhstan’s team delivered outstanding results sweeping two gold medals (Lyazzat Zhussupova and Nazgul Izmagambetova), one silver medal and four bronze medals.

    The Para-Karate World Championships have been held since 2014, after the discipline was included in the World Karate Federation (WKF) program.

    Para-athletes compete exclusively in kata, performing individual sets of technical exercises without sparring.

