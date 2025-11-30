Kazakhstan wins historic medal at Para-Karate World Championships

Lyazzat Zhussupova pocketed bronze in the K10 category (athletes with partial or complete vision loss).

This marks the first-ever medal for Kazakhstan’s para-karate athletes at a World Championship since the country began participating in 2017.

Three athletes, including Nazgul Izmagambetova (K30 – athletes with musculoskeletal impairments), Didar Mukhamedzhanov (K30 – athletes with musculoskeletal impairments) and Lyazzat Zhussupova (K10 – visually impaired athletes) represented Kazakhstan.

At the 4th Asian Para-Karate Championships in Tashkent earlier this year, Kazakhstan’s team delivered outstanding results sweeping two gold medals (Lyazzat Zhussupova and Nazgul Izmagambetova), one silver medal and four bronze medals.

The Para-Karate World Championships have been held since 2014, after the discipline was included in the World Karate Federation (WKF) program.

Para-athletes compete exclusively in kata, performing individual sets of technical exercises without sparring.