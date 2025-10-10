Kazakhstan wins 6 gold medals at TurkicSkills-2025

This victory proves the successful development of reforms carried out as part of the Year of Trade Jobs,declared by the Head of State, Vice Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan Assylbek Akhmetzhanov told the closing ceremony.

Photo credit: Kazakh Enlightenment MInistry

As stated there, the first TurkicSkills 2025, held in Aktau between October 4 and 9, was initiated by Kazakhstan.

The TurkicSkills 2025 is a major milestone in regional cooperation among Turkic-speaking nations in technical and vocational education. The event is a vivid example of friendship, mutual understanding, and the exchange of knowledge.

Photo credit: Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry

This championship not only elevated the international standing of Kazakhstan but also contributed to further raising the quality of vocational education.

A member of the WorldSkills International Council Ray English praised Kazakhstan’s high global potential.

He said the scale and quality of TurkicSkills-2025 prove Kazakhstan is fully prepared to host world-class professional competitions like WorldSkills or WorldSkills Europe.

Over 5,000 visitors attended the championship.

Photo credit: Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry

Nearly 100 cooperation memorandums were signed between colleges and enterprises.

Nearly 70 students and young professionals from Kazakhstan, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan competed in 10 competencies, including engineering, IT, manufacturing, robotics, and service industries.

