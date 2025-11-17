EN
    Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at Junior Sabre World Cup stage in Tashkent

    15:55, 17 November 2025

    The Junior Sabre World Cup stage wrapped up in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with the Kazakhstan team claiming two medals, both in team competitions, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    In the women’s team event, Kaisha Zhanybek, Nargiz Saidullayeva, Adema Serikbay, and Adilya Rsalina took silver.

    The men’s team also finished second, with Nurmukhammed Zhailybay, Sultan Stanbek, Kanagat Sherim, and Yerkhan Karaman earning the medals.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Aibar Kaiym of Kazakhstan has claimed victory at the Cadet World Cup stage in Tashkent.

    Fencing Sport Kazakhstan Uzbekistan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
