Kazakhstan will take most active part in activities of SCO, says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
This has been announced by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kazakhstan will take the most active part in the activities of the SCO - an influential and successful Eurasian organization with a multifaceted and constructive agenda that includes issues of security and confidence-building measures. The key condition for global progress and stability is sustainable socio-economic development. Due to rising geopolitical tensions, international sanctions, disruptions in supply chains, technological competition, and many other factors, the global economy has faced the most serious challenges. The global economy is slowing down. Fortunately, Central Asia is avoiding stagnation - all countries in the region are demonstrating fairly confident growth. For example, Kazakhstan’s economic growth this year will exceed 6%, and its gross domestic product will surpass 300 billion dollars, which amounts to more than 15 thousand dollars per capita, stated the Kazakh leader at the forum in Ashgabat.
Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality.