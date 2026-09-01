Kazakhstan weather forecast for September 6

According to Kazhydromet, low-pressure disturbances will trigger showers and thunderstorms across western regions. High-elevation terrain in the southeast of Kazakhstan will experience a mix of light rain and snow overnight.

Increased wind speeds are projected across the western, northern, southern, and eastern territories. High winds will generate dust storms across southern regions of Kazakhstan.

Western, northern, and eastern Kazakhstan will see patchy fog formation during the overnight.

Elevated risk of fire danger is forecast for northwest Kostanay, southern Abai, northeast and northwest Aktobe, central Mangistau, north and central Karaganda, northern West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Pavlodar, Jetisu, western, northern and southern Akmola, and eastern and southern North Kazakhstan regions.

An extreme fire threat will persist across Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe and Ulytau regions, as well as parts of Kostanay, Almaty, and Jetisu regions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that record-breaking rain had triggered landslide alerts on Japan’s Yakushima Island.