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    Kazakhstan weather forecast for September 6

    00:15, 6 September 2026

    An extensive high-pressure anticyclone will continue to bring predominantly fair and dry conditions to most of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Weather forecast for Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/ Kazinform

    According to Kazhydromet, low-pressure disturbances will trigger showers and thunderstorms across western regions. High-elevation terrain in the southeast of Kazakhstan will experience a mix of light rain and snow overnight.

    Increased wind speeds are projected across the western, northern, southern, and eastern territories. High winds will generate dust storms across southern regions of Kazakhstan.

    Western, northern, and eastern Kazakhstan will see patchy fog formation during the overnight.

    Elevated risk of fire danger is forecast for northwest Kostanay, southern Abai, northeast and northwest Aktobe, central Mangistau, north and central Karaganda, northern West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Pavlodar, Jetisu, western, northern and southern Akmola, and eastern and southern North Kazakhstan regions.

    An extreme fire threat will persist across Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe and Ulytau regions, as well as parts of Kostanay, Almaty, and Jetisu regions.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that record-breaking rain had triggered landslide alerts on Japan’s Yakushima Island.

     

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Regions
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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