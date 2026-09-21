Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 22

The remaining areas will experience dry conditions, with strong winds expected across the country.

Fog will spread across western, northwestern, northern, eastern, and central regions at night and in the morning.

The met service warns of high fire risk in Pavlodar, Karaganda, Abai, and Zhetysu regions, west, south, and east of the East Kazakhstan region, south of Akmola region, east and south of North Kazakhstan region, west, north, and center of Mangystau region, east of Atyrau region, south and east of Almaty region.

An extremely high fire danger alert is issued for Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Ulytau regions, west, south, northeast, and center of Aktobe region, west, north, and east of Karaganda region, north of Pavlodar, Akmola regions, south of Atyrau region, northeast of Mangystau region, southeast of East Kazakhstan region, northwest and south of Abai region, north, south, east and center of Zhetysu region.