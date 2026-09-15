Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 16

In the west, north, east, and southeast, however, the passage of frontal systems will lead to unstable weather with rain and thunderstorms.

Strong winds are forecast across the country, with fog expected at night and in the morning in northern and northwestern regions.

High fire danger is expected in Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Zhetysu, southeastern Kostanay, northwestern Aktobe, southern, northern, eastern and central Akmola, southern and eastern North Kazakhstan, northern and central Mangystau, and southern Almaty regions.

Extremely high fire hazard is forecast in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty, Ulytau, western Karaganda, southern Abai, northern, southern, eastern and central Zhetysu, southern Atyrau, and northeastern Mangystau regions.