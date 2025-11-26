Kazakhstan weather forecast for Nov 26
01:13, 26 November 2025
On Wednesday, November 26, northern and eastern areas of Kazakhstan will experience unstable weather conditions, with precipitation (rain and snow), ground blizzard, and ice slick forecast, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
Other regions will stay under the impact of the anticyclone ridge, due to which dry weather without precipitation is predicted.
Fog will spread across the country, and intense wind will hit northern, eastern, and southeastern areas.