    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Nov 26

    01:13, 26 November 2025

    On Wednesday, November 26, northern and eastern areas of Kazakhstan will experience unstable weather conditions, with precipitation (rain and snow), ground blizzard, and ice slick forecast, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.   

    weather forecast
    Photo credit: Kazinform

     Other regions will stay under the impact of the anticyclone ridge, due to which dry weather without precipitation is predicted.

     Fog will spread across the country, and intense wind will hit northern, eastern, and southeastern areas.   

     

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet
