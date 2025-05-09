Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 9

According to Kazhydromet, a southern cyclone and associated fronts moving in on Friday are to bring rains with thunderstorms and hail to most parts of the country, with heavy rains battering the mountainous areas of the southeast.

Only the east of the country is to expect weather with no precipitation. The country is to brace for high wind as well as dust storm and squall as well.

Severe heat is to grip Kazakhstan’s Abai region in the daytime.

High fire danger is to persist in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Mangistau, Karaganda, Abai, Zhetysu, Ulytau, north, center of Almaty, southwest of Atyrau, west of West Kazakhstan, south, southeast, west of Aktobe, Pavlodar, south of Kostanay, northwest, south of East Kazakhstan, west, south, east of Akmola regions.

Extreme fire danger is issued for the west, desert areas of Turkistan, east, center of Kyzylorda, west, center of Zhambyl, west of Zhetysu regions.