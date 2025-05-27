Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 27

According to Kazhydromet, fronts are to cause unstable weather conditions in the greater part of the country, bringing rains with thunderstorms as well as precipitation as rain and snow to the north and east, heavy precipitation (rain and snow) to the east and heavy rain to the southeast. Only the country’s west, northwest and south are to expect no precipitation. The country is also to brace for high wind, whipping up dust tides in the west and south, as well as fog in the north, northwest and center on Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

Strong wind of up to 30 mps and over is to sweep across the area of Lake Alakol in Zhetysu region in the daytime.

Ground frosts with temperatures as low as 1-2C are to grip the northeast of North Kazakhstan, north of Aktobe, north, east of Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, east of Karaganda, west, north of Abay, east of Akmola, Kostanay regions at night.

A high fire danger is in effect for the east of Zhetysu, center, north of Kyzylorda, west of Mangistau, west, south of Aktobe, east, center of Pavlodar, north, south of Zhambyl, southeast of West Kazakhstan, north, east of Atyrau, south of Turkistan, center of Almaty, southeast of Abay regions.

Weather forecasters warn of an extreme fire risk across Kyzylorda, north, desert, sub-mountainous areas of Turkistan, west, east of Zhambyl, south of Kostanay, southeast of Aktobe, south, west of Atyrau, west, north of Almaty, southeast of Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, south of Abay and Ulytau regions.