Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 24

Unstable weather conditions are expected across most of Kazakhstan on May 24, with rain and thunderstorms forecast in many regions. In eastern parts of the country, precipitation in the form of rain and snow is expected overnight, while heavy rain is forecast during the daytime. Fog is also expected across Kazakhstan during the night and morning hours.

Light overnight frost, with temperatures dropping to around -1°C, is expected in eastern parts of East Kazakhstan region and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region.

A high wildfire risk is expected in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Ulytau regions, as well as in parts of Mangistau, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Abai, and Zhetysu regions.

Extreme wildfire conditions are forecast for parts of Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Zhetysu, Ulytau, and Abai regions.