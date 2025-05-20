Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 20

According to Kazhydromet, an anticyclone is to bring the weather almost without precipitation to the greater part of Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Only the country’s west, northwest are to expect rains with thunderstorms, hail and high wind due to a cyclone and associated fronts. Kazakhstan is to brace for dust storm in the south as well as fog in the center and east on Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

A high fire danger is in effect for the west of Mangistau, west, south of Aktobe, east of Karaganda, Kostanay, Turkistan, Pavlodar, north, south of Zhambyl, west, northeast of Atyrau, west, center of Almaty, south, east of Zhetysu, north of Ulytau regions.

Weather forecasters warn of an extreme fire risk across Kyzylorda, north, desert areas of Turkistan, west, east of Zhambyl, southeast of Aktobe, south of Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, north of Almaty, west of Akmola, west, south of Pavlodar, southeast of Zhetysu, northwest, south of Abay, south, east, center of Ulytau regions.